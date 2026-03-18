Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs: two injured, shops and pharmacy damaged

Today, March 18, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two women.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, the Russians struck Bilenke and Zalyvne with guided aerial bombs.

Shops, a pharmacy and residential buildings were reported damaged.

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Injured

According to Fedorov, a 48-year-old and a 49-year-old local resident were injured in the enemy attacks. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read more: Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured