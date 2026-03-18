Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs: two injured, shops and pharmacy damaged
Today, March 18, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two women.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
As noted, the Russians struck Bilenke and Zalyvne with guided aerial bombs.
Shops, a pharmacy and residential buildings were reported damaged.
Injured
According to Fedorov, a 48-year-old and a 49-year-old local resident were injured in the enemy attacks. They are receiving all necessary medical care.
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