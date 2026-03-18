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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs: two injured, shops and pharmacy damaged

shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Today, March 18, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two women.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

As noted, the Russians struck Bilenke and Zalyvne with guided aerial bombs.

Shops, a pharmacy and residential buildings were reported damaged.

Read more: Russian forces have launched spring-summer offensive along 100-kilometer front. USF have eliminated more than 900 occupiers in day and half, - Madyar

Injured

According to Fedorov, a 48-year-old and a 49-year-old local resident were injured in the enemy attacks. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read more: Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

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shoot out (17681) Zaporizhzhia region (2162) Zaporizkyy district (403) Bilenke (16) Zalyvne (1)
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