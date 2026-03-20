Enemy attacked evacuation crew of "Prolisky" in Donetsk region: two civilians killed, and two others injured (update). PHOTO

On the morning of March 20, in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, a Russian drone attacked an evacuation crew from the "Prolisky" humanitarian mission. There are fatalities and injuries; the victims are being transported to the hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the mission, Yevhen Kaplin.

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"A tragic morning in the Donetsk region. Our evacuation team in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka was attacked by a Russian drone. Unfortunately, there are casualties. We are currently doing everything we can to get the wounded to the hospital. More details to follow," the statement reads.

Update

A Russian FPV drone attacked an evacuation crew around 7:00 a.m., according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Two elderly women who were inside the vehicle sustained fatal injuries: one died at the scene, and the other died in the hospital. In addition, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. They are receiving qualified medical care.





See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

The "Prolisky" Humanitarian Mission: What We Know

The evacuation crews of the "Prolisky" humanitarian mission are volunteers who, under fire, evacuate civilians from the most dangerous areas of the Donetsk region and other frontline regions. They use marked armored vehicles, but the crews have repeatedly come under attack from Russian drones and artillery.

Key facts about the work of the "Prolisky" crews:

Activities: Evacuation of people with limited mobility, people with disabilities, and families with children from the combat zone.

Danger: Despite the "Evacuation" markings and logos, emergency vehicles are being deliberately targeted, as was the case, for example, during the drone attack in the Druzhkivka district.

Armored vehicles: Volunteers use armored vehicles, but they are often damaged (broken windows, damaged bumpers).

Crew members: The crew typically consists of drivers and social workers who risk their lives to transport people to safety.

The "Prolisky" teams continue their work even after coming under direct attack, helping people evacuate the combat zone.