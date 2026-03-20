Aid to Ukraine may not be unblocked before elections in Hungary, - Tusk

Due to Viktor Orbán's stance, aid to Ukraine may not be released until the Hungarian elections on April 12.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the statement during a press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels on Friday morning.

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He noted that European leaders had failed to persuade Orbán not to block aid to Ukraine. Therefore, the Hungarian leader remains determined to block aid to Ukraine, "using certain procedural or formal loopholes."

According to Tusk, this is a bad situation from both a Polish and a European perspective, since "the main issue at stake is the chance to stop Russia and its aggression in Ukraine."

The Polish prime minister noted that Brussels will look for other ways to resolve this issue, but it will not be easy, as the question of financial aid for Ukraine requires unanimity among EU member states.

He also emphasized that the EU has no "Plan B" on this issue.

"My political intuition tells me that we won't be able to launch this financial aid, this loan for Ukraine, by April 12," Tusk stated.

Read more: Agreement on 90 billion euros loan for Ukraine must be implemented without delay, - Macron

Orbán is blocking aid to Ukraine

As of March 2026, Orbán had refused to support the financial aid package (approximately €90 billion) agreed upon by the European Union, which was intended to support Ukraine’s budget and defense. Because of this decision, the entire package is effectively blocked, as some decisions within the EU require unanimity.

This refers to a large EU financial package for Ukraine (tens of billions of euros), which was intended to cover:

Ukraine's budget deficit

stabilization payments (pensions, public sector salaries)

partly military and reconstruction expenses

Decisions of this magnitude are often adopted unanimously in the EU, so a single country—Hungary—can block them.

Orbán justifies his position by claiming that Ukraine has allegedly not resumed oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline and is demanding concessions from Kyiv and Brussels, stating that "without oil, there will be no money."