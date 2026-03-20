Germany will accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine and partners

Germany has decided to streamline the export of air defense and naval defense systems, particularly to Ukraine, which is expected to speed up military deliveries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Handelsblatt, citing a statement by German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche.

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The Minister of Economy announced the adoption of a new general export license (AGG), which will remain in effect for six months and is intended to expedite the delivery of weapons to a number of countries, including Ukraine.

Under the new rules, the simplified export procedure applies to shipments to:

Saudi Arabia;

United Arab Emirates;

Qatar;

Kuwait;

Bahrain;

Oman;

Ukraine.

The purpose of the decision is to expedite defense deliveries

As Reiche explained, the decision is linked to the growing threats in the Persian Gulf region and the need to rapidly deploy air defense systems. She also emphasized that Ukraine’s need for military support, particularly in the form of air defense capabilities, remains unchanged.

The new regulation allows companies to make deliveries without submitting separate applications to the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). This applies to equipment for air and maritime defense, as well as demining equipment.

The resolution will remain in effect until September 15, 2026, and requires companies to register and submit monthly reports on their export operations.

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