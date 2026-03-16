Pistorius on defending Strait of Hormuz: This isn’t our war; we didn’t start it

The German defense minister, commenting on Donald Trump’s demands that Europe help defend the Strait of Hormuz, stated that it was not Europe that started this war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to DW.

Details

"What Donald Trump expects from a few European frigates in the Strait of Hormuz is something that even the powerful U.S. Navy cannot do," the minister said

"This isn't our war; we didn't start it," Pistorius emphasized, adding that the U.S. and Israeli operation against Iran had begun without any consultation.

The minister also dismissed Trump’s warning that NATO faces a very bleak future if member states do not come to the aid of the United States. According to Pistorius, the Alliance will not fall apart over such differences.

Read more: Germany has refused Trump’s request to help defend Strait of Hormuz: This is not NATO war

What happened before?