Zelenskyy names countries with which Ukraine is launching joint drone production

Ukraine has already launched joint drone production with a number of European countries and continues to expand cooperation in the defense industry.

As reported by Censor.NET, European Pravda said this, citing a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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According to the head of state, Ukraine is already producing drones jointly with Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark and the Netherlands. Preparations are also underway to launch similar production with Norway.

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Details

Zelenskyy noted that talks on expanding defense cooperation are actively ongoing. In particular, agreements have been reached with Sweden and France.

The president specified that concrete timeframes for implementing joint production with the French side have already been agreed. According to him, the co-production is planned to be launched by the end of the year.

In addition, Ukraine signed letters of intent on joint weapons production with Romania and Spain during official visits in March.

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What this means for Ukraine

The development of joint drone production is part of a broader strategy to create export and production hubs for Ukrainian defense products in Europe.

This is not only about strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, but also about integrating Ukraine's defense industry into the European security and production system.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said there were plans to open up to ten export hubs in Europe. Such steps are expected to accelerate the production, supply and scaling up of modern weapons, particularly unmanned systems.

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