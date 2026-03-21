12 fewer occupiers thanks to mines: combat work of sappers of 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna". VIDEO

Defence Forces personnel have released footage showing Russian occupiers being blown up en masse by landmines in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy continues its assault operations, suffering significant losses at the hands of Ukrainian sappers, drone operators, infantry and artillery.

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Despite this, the enemy has not ceased its attempts to advance, is bringing in fresh forces and is once again attempting to launch assaults with manpower.

It is noted that the minefields were laid by sappers from the ‘Chervona Kalyna’ Brigade of the 14th Ivan Bohun Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Footage released shows at least 12 instances of the occupiers being blown up by mines.

Read more: Russian "war correspondent" Romanov says all surrounded occupiers in Kupiansk killed