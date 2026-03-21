Russian security services wanted to stage assassination attempt on Orbán ahead of elections, — Washington Post

Russian intelligence agencies considered a scenario involving a staged assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in order to influence the elections in Hungary.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post reports this, citing European intelligence sources.

According to journalists, Russian intelligence operatives have become concerned about the sharp decline in support for Orbán ahead of the elections.

As noted, an internal report allegedly obtained by European intelligence agencies proposed a scenario that would "fundamentally change the entire paradigm of the election campaign." The document states that such an incident could shift the focus from socioeconomic issues to the emotional perception of the election.

In particular, it was proposed to focus on issues of security, stability, and the protection of the political system.

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The scenario has not been confirmed

At the same time, journalists point out that no actual attacks on Orbán have been recorded, and the scenario described never came to pass. However, in their view, the very existence of such a plan may indicate Moscow’s interest in the outcome of the Hungarian elections.

Zoltán Kovács, a spokesperson for the Hungarian prime minister, did not respond to journalists’ inquiries regarding possible Russian interference. Instead, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov called the report "disinformation."