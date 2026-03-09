Man stabbed two TCR military personnel in Ivano-Frankivsk region: the police are searching for him

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a man attacked military personnel of the TCR and SS with a knife. Two soldiers were injured. Law enforcement officers are searching for the attacker.

This was reported by the operational command "West," according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At around 6:30 a.m., in the Broshniv-Osadskyi village community in the Kalush district, during a mobilization alert for Ukrainian citizens of military age, a conscript staged a stabbing attack.

The man stabbed two military personnel from the TCR and SS. They suffered stab wounds: one in the neck and the other in the arm and shoulder.

"The incident occurred when the latter, together with a law enforcement officer, attempted to check the attacker's military registration documents. However, the man fled and when he was caught, he attacked the group with a knife. The military personnel of the TCR and SS were taken to the hospital, where they received the necessary medical care. Their lives and health are not in danger," they said.

Law enforcement officers are currently searching for the attacker.

Read more: Attack on a TCR military vehicle in Volyn: group of civilians forcibly took away conscript who was being transported to territorial centre