Attack on a TCR military vehicle in Volyn: group of civilians forcibly took away conscript who was being transported to territorial centre

On Sunday, 8 March, near the village of Ozero in Volyn, a warning group performing their duties to deliver a conscript to the TCR was attacked by a group of civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the Volyn TCR an d SS on Facebook social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the incident

According to the TCR, about seven civilian vehicles caught up with the TCR service vehicle and began to deliberately block its movement, performing dangerous manoeuvres and cutting off the vehicle.

As a result of these actions, the service vehicle veered into a ditch.

"After that, a group of people used force against the servicemen, broke the car windows and forcibly freed the conscript who was being taken to the TCR," the TCR said.

See more: Woman who fired at TCR minibus in Lviv to stand trial – police. PHOTO

Military personnel injured

As a result of the attack, one soldier suffered a head injury, while another soldier suffered abrasions to his forearm and face when the attackers smashed the front passenger window of the vehicle.

It is noted that the condition of the servicemen is stable.

The TCR said that the person who was illegally released during the attack is a resident of Zaporizhzhia and is subject to conscription into military service.

"The information has been forwarded to law enforcement agencies. All persons and vehicles involved in organising and carrying out the attack are being identified," the TCR said in a statement.

See more: Shot at TCR in Vinnytsia: police detained suspect. PHOTO