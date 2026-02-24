Woman who fired at TCR minibus in Lviv to stand trial – police. PHOTO

In Lviv, a woman who opened fire on a minibus carrying a notification team of a Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR) will stand trial.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

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The accused, a 44-year-old local resident, faces a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Details

It has been established that on 2 February, at around 7:30 a.m., on Kosmichna Street in Lviv, the suspect struck the windscreen of a Volkswagen minibus several times while a notification team was inside. After the vehicle continued moving, she fired a shot from a traumatic weapon, hitting the rear window of the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Officers from the criminal police, investigators, and staff of other units of the Police Department No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1 were involved in solving the crime.

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What are the penalties?

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, conducted under the procedural supervision of the Halytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office under Article 296 Part 4 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, has been completed. The indictment has been referred to the court.

The article provides for a sentence of three to seven years in prison.

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