Ukraine has set a course to more actively recruit foreign volunteers into the Armed Forces. Currently, about 20,000 foreigners are fighting on Ukraine’s side—that is approximately 2% of the total strength of the Defense Forces. Their numbers are expected to grow.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports this, citing sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, and the National Guard.

Recruitment and the role of word of mouth

As the publication notes, Ukraine is also making efforts to recruit volunteers abroad. At the same time, word of mouth has proven to be the most effective method.

According to DW’s sources in military units, those who joined the fight for ideological reasons often recruit others, while experienced soldiers bring in their former comrades.

Among the foreign fighters, the volunteers from Colombia stand out in particular. According to sources, significantly more of them have arrived compared to fighters from other countries.

At the same time, their combat experience often does not reflect the realities of the war in Ukraine, as they previously fought in the jungle against guerrilla groups and drug cartels.

Read more: International legions: Ministry of Defence clarification on reorganisation of foreign volunteer units. INFOGRAPHICS

Assessments and Challenges of Integration

Konstantin Milevskyi, head of the department responsible for coordinating the military service of foreign nationals in the Ukrainian Army, noted that the approach to recruiting foreign nationals requires some adjustments.

According to him, it is important that volunteers view their service not merely as a way to earn money, but also understand the purpose of the war and be able to integrate into Ukrainian society.

"We will do everything we can to help them understand the goals of this war and see Ukraine as a place where they can not only gain experience but also settle down," he told DW.