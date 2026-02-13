International legions: Ministry of Defence clarification on reorganisation of foreign volunteer units

Recently, there has been a lot of conflicting information in the public sphere regarding the reorganisation of foreign volunteer units in Ukraine. The Ministry of Defence explained the logic behind the changes, which are aimed at strengthening the army's combat capability.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What are "International legions" and how are they organised?

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that the "International Legion" is not a single military unit, but a general name for a whole network of volunteer formations operating in various structures of the Defence Forces. Most often, when people talk about the Legion, they mean infantry battalions within the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Territorial Defence Forces, created at the beginning of the war to quickly recruit foreign volunteers. These are the units that are currently undergoing transformation. However, they are not the only ones.

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Special forces continue their work today:

The International Legion of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, which performs complex reconnaissance tasks.

In the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, foreign professionals are integrated into combat groups alongside their Ukrainian colleagues.

The National Guard actively recruits foreigners into its brigades (for example, the "Khartiia" operational brigade).

"In other words, the foreign volunteer movement in Ukraine is a living, multifaceted organism that operates at all levels, from infantry to special forces, and there can be no question of its elimination," the ministry notes.

Read more: Ukrainian command secretly disbanded International Legion, - Le Monde

Is it true that the International Legions of the AFU are being disbanded?

The Ministry of Defence refutes information about the disbandment of the International Legions, emphasising that they are not disappearing but transforming to become stronger. Instead of being separate ‘light’ battalions, legionnaire units are being integrated into effective and experienced Armed Forces brigades. They are now becoming part of a large military organism.

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Why are foreigners transferred to line brigades?

It is noted that foreigners are transferred to line brigades to give them better weapons and protection. Previously, legionnaires often acted as light infantry. As part of a large mechanised brigade, the foreign unit gains access to the resources and logistics of regular units. This means that the same combat tasks are performed with reliable cover by the heavy equipment available to a regular brigade.

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What will happen to narrow-profile specialists (doctors, UAV operators, etc.)?

According to the Ministry of Defence, these specialists will work in their respective fields.

"No one will be hammering nails with a microscope. The army is interested in efficiency, so snipers, drone pilots and paramedics will hold appropriate positions in the relevant companies of their new brigades. Moreover, foreigners have the right to choose: if the Armed Forces brigade does not suit them, they can transfer to other forces – for example, to the units of the DIU, SOF or National Guard mentioned above," the ministry assured.

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It is also emphasised that Ukraine values every foreign volunteer. They have exactly the same rights, social guarantees and, most importantly, the same level of support and provision as Ukrainian soldiers.

What preceded?

Earlier it was reported that the International Legions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine had not been disbanded. They were integrated into the assault units of the Ground Forces in order to strengthen them with new weapons and equipment.