Occupiers shelled 27 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person killed and 2 others wounded
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on populated areas in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and one fatality.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Attacked settlements
Over the past 24 hours, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Zolota Balka, Urozhaine, Zelenivka, Novovoskresenske, Kucherske, Shevchenkivka, Khreshchenivka, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk, Antonivka, Vesele, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Lvove, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Mykilske, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.
Where the occupiers struck
Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and five private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a humanitarian aid distribution center, a warehouse, a private garage, and a car.
As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and two others were wounded.
Yesterday, four people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.
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