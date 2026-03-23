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Lukashenko may be invited to face-to-face meeting with Trump, — Special Envoy Cole

Alexander Lukashenko

The U.S. administration is considering inviting Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to a face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump—either at the White House or at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

This was stated by U.S. Special Envoy John Cole, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Has a decision been made?

Cole said that discussions about this move have been ongoing for several months, but no final decision has been made yet.

"We still have a lot of work to do to get there, but I think we'll get there," he emphasized.

Read more: Belarusian army activity recorded: sudden combat readiness check underway, — Demchenko

Results of Trump's envoy's visit to Belarus

  • It should be noted that following his meeting with Lukashenko, Cole announced the lifting of sanctions against several Belarusian banks and companies that produce potash fertilizers.
  • Following his meeting with Cole, Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Lukashenko, also released a group of political prisoners—some of whom will be transported to Lithuania.

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Belarus (952) Alexander Lukashenko (253) Donald Trump (3013)
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