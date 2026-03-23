"Water and Air Quality Online": Bukovel resort has opened access to water and air quality data

Company News

The Bukovel resort has launched a dashboard featuring air quality and drinking water indicators. The online board is updated on a regular basis and is accessible to everyone via the link — https://eco.bukovel.com.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by Bohdan Krasavtsev, Head of the company’s Sustainable Development Office, Censor.NET informs

"The company consistently invests in high-quality and environmentally safe water supply for the resort. For instance, a water filtration station with a capacity of 200 m³/h operates on Bukovel's territory, ensuring high-quality water preparation before it is provided to tourists. The water undergoes multi-level purification, disinfection, filtration through quartz sand, and ultraviolet sterilization. Additionally, the resort invests in the development of sewage treatment plants, which currently have a capacity of 4000 m³/day," - stated the Head of Bukovel's Sustainable Development Office.

He noted that the dashboard page also provides access to regular laboratory test results for drinking water and the MAVKA water park in PDF format.

"Transparency is one of the aspects of high-standard hospitality and service, and open data is a sign of trust and respect for the guest! Therefore, from now on, everyone can receive regular information about the state of water and air quality from primary sources. I should note that all research results are confirmed by independent certified laboratories. The air sensors are also certified and operate according to the standards of the Swiss company IQAir," said Bohdan Krasavtsev.

According to him, the resort's transformation based on sustainable development standards began in 2024. The integration of ESG principles into all of the company's operational processes is one of the key aspects of the development vision of Bukovel's CEO, Zakhar Palytsia.