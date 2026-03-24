Moldova plans to declare state of emergency in energy sector due to consequences of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

The Moldovan government has approved the declaration of a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days, and Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has raised the possibility of rolling blackouts, as "the situation remains difficult" due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, "European Truth" reports this, citing TV8.

The Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine on Neighboring Countries

A resolution on the state of emergency is scheduled to be put to a vote by lawmakers at an extraordinary session of parliament at 5:00 p.m.

"The reality around us has become harsher (...) The war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is striking at the critical infrastructure of our neighboring country. At the same time, it is creating ripple effects throughout the region and is already directly affecting us here in the Republic of Moldova. The consequences of the Russian Federation’s actions can no longer be ignored," Munteanu stated.

The prime minister asked all relevant agencies to "take immediate action," assured that the government would demonstrate "transparency in decision-making," and that it would keep the public informed in a timely manner.

According to Serhiy Dyakon, head of the National Crisis Management Center (CNMC), "the technical malfunctions indicate a serious short circuit that requires specialized intervention." "

A state of emergency allows the government to act quickly and in a coordinated manner to mitigate the effects of the crisis, protect people’s lives and safety, and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services. This facilitates rapid intervention in the event of outages, the allocation of necessary resources to restore the Isaccea-Vulcănești line, and the adjustment of tariffs on short notice to prevent fuel shortages and ensure the operation of critical services.

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Moldova may implement rolling blackouts

The CNMC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, is developing a set of measures to mobilize resources and coordinate agencies, ensure energy supply, and maintain the operation of critical infrastructure. Preventive actions are planned for agencies, economic entities, and operators, the evaluation of alternative energy sources, the adaptation of institutional procedures for rapid response to risks, energy conservation during peak hours, mitigation of the impact of outages, and the implementation of continuity plans for vital services such as water supply, energy, healthcare, public order, and social services.

During this period, citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly, avoid overloading electrical appliances, charge their phones and essential devices in advance, ensure they have alternative lighting sources, refrain from using elevators in the event of power surges, and stay informed by following official updates from the authorities.

What led up to

The "Isaccha–Vulcanesti" power line is the main channel for electricity imports from Romania to Moldova.

Amid the attacks on Ukraine on March 23, the Isaccea–Vulcanesti cross-border power line, which connects the power grids of Moldova and Romania, went offline.

It has also been reported that debris from a UAV was found near the damaged high-voltage power line infrastructure in Moldova.