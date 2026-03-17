Drone carrying explosives has been discovered in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTOS
A drone carrying explosives was discovered near the village of Tudora, 2 km from the border with Ukraine, and was subsequently neutralised by means of a controlled detonation.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Moldovan government’s Telegram channel.
The incident occurred on 17 March at 09:55 local time.
Local residents were evacuated
Specialists from the police bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene to assess the danger and neutralise the drone’s warhead . All local residents have now been evacuated.
The drone contained an explosive charge
Shortly afterwards, bomb disposal experts and the police confirmed that the drone was active and contained an explosive charge. Experts carried out a controlled detonation of the drone.
The report does not specify the origin of the drone. However, in the published photo, it resembles one of the Russian variants of the ‘Shahed’ drone.
What preceded
- It should be recalled that it was previously reported that an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in northern Moldova on 6 February.
- This is the third drone discovered in Moldova since the start of 2026. On 17 January, a UAV was found near the village of Nucareni in the Telenesti district. That was a ‘Gerbera’ drone without a warhead.
- Another drone was detected on 22 January in a border area. It was equipped with a warhead and was destroyed on the spot by specialists.
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