On inflatable mattresses across Dniester: border guards detained three men who were swimming to Moldova. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Border guards from the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment thwarted an attempt to cross the state border illegally via the Dniester.

Three men attempted to reach Moldova outside of official border crossing points using inflatable mattresses, reports Censor.NET.

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The offenders were residents of Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions aged between 25 and 34. According to border guards, they had prepared for their escape in advance: first they gathered in Vinnytsia, and then took detours, bypassing checkpoints, and headed towards the border.

The final stage of their route was to be by water – across the Dniester River. To this end, the men had prepared inflatable mattresses and life jackets. However, such a "journey" could have been dangerous, as the river at night, the cold water and the current pose a serious threat to life.

A border patrol noticed suspicious activity on the water. To intercept the intruders, the servicemen set off in a boat and detained the men as they were swimming.

Administrative reports were drawn up against the detainees for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

See more: Border guards dismantle illegal departure channel via Zakarpattia for $13,000. PHOTOS