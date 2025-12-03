Crashed drone resembling Russian Gerbera UAV found in Moldova. VIDEO

In central Moldova’s Sîngerei district, a drone resembling a Russian Gerbera-type UAV has been found.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

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The drone was found in a field between the villages of Pepeni and Copăceni. A local resident loaded it onto a walk-behind tractor and brought it to Pepeni.

The village mayor noted that the drone looks similar to those that have previously flown through Moldova’s airspace. He added that experts will examine the UAV and provide their conclusions.

See more: Enemy attacked Vyshhorod with drones: one person was killed, 11 were injured, including child (updated)

Russian drones in Moldova

On the night of 25 November, six UAVs were detected in Moldova’s airspace. One of them crashed onto the roof of a house in the village of Nizhni Kugureshti in Florești district.

Earlier, on the night of 19 November, a UAV entered the country’s airspace. In response, the Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador.

Watch more: Russia reported attack by 136 UAVs: explosions heard in Saratov region and Taganrog. VIDEO