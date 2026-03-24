Ihor Rachok, Ukraine’s oldest kobzar, has died

On March 22, at the age of 90, Ukraine’s oldest kobzar, Ihor Karpovich Rachok, passed away.

This was reported by the Talalaivka Settlement Territorial Community, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Ihor Rachok was born on February 25, 1937, in the village of Lavirkove in the Chernihiv region, where he spent his life as part of the family of the Cossack chieftain Karpo Rachok.

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"His teachers were the renowned kobzars Yevhen Adamtsevych and Fedir Spivak. In addition to the bandura, he was a skilled player of the guitar, mandolin, and accordion.

Ihor Karpovych was a deeply devout man. His singing was a prayer, his words were truth, and his bandura was the voice of Ukraine. His songs echoed with history—Cossack glory, the people’s pain, struggle, and hope. He did not seek fame, but became a voice of remembrance. "He did not seek recognition, but left behind a profound spiritual legacy," the community noted.

In November 2008, Rachko was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine for his significant personal contribution to the development of Ukrainian culture, the promotion of kobzar tradition and bandura art, and his notable creative achievements.

The kobzar was buried in his native village of Lavirkove.