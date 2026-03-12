Farewell held in Zhytomyr for fallen commander of 39th Brigade, Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovhach. PHOTOS

A farewell ceremony for Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade and Hero of Ukraine, who was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the eastern direction, took place in Zhytomyr on 12 March.

Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

At St. Michael's Cathedral, the pilot was mourned by his relatives, brothers-in-arms, and hundreds of Ukrainians for whom he will forever remain a symbol of courage and devotion to Ukraine's skies.

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Photo: NV

Photo: NV

Photo: NV

Photo: NV

"My flight personnel are eager to go into battle. We have a queue. When I see that a mission is very risky, I try to go myself. That is how a brigade commander should act. He must show by his own example how it should be done," Oleksandr Dovhach said about his work.

Photo: NV

Photo: NV

Photo: NV

Photo: NV

What is known about the fallen hero?

Oleksandr Dovhach served as a fighter pilot in an aviation brigade stationed in the Kyiv region and in the 831st Myrhorod Tactical Aviation Brigade in the Poltava region. He was later appointed commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade based in the Zhytomyr region.

He carried out combat missions during the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine.

He flew more than 150 combat sorties, striking enemy command posts, equipment, and communications systems. He repeatedly provided cover for strike and bomber aviation and destroyed enemy drones and missiles. He fought for the Kyiv region, Kharkiv region, Kherson region, and Snake Island, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

On 30 September 2025, Dovhach was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine "for personal courage and heroism in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for his selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

The experienced pilot and commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade was killed on 9 March 2026 in the eastern direction while carrying out a combat mission.

He was 52 at the time of his death. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two sons, the younger of whom is 2 years old.

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