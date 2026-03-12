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Kyiv bids farewell to fallen AFU serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko. VIDEO

Today, 12 March, a farewell ceremony was held at the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral for Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko, who was heroically killed while defending his homeland.

Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

At the age of 22, Mykyta Dotsenko volunteered to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was the only son of General Danylo Dotsenko. Eternal memory to the hero.

See more: 9-year-old Hordii Udovychenko and his mother were killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Ukraine’s losses

See more: Serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

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funeral (184) servicemen (1476) losses (2253) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3644)
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