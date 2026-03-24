Ukraine’s accession to European Union by 2027 is impossible, — European Commissioner Kos

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, believes that Ukraine will not become a member of the bloc until 2027.

Politico quotes Marta Kos' statement from the "Competitive Europe" summit, according to Censor.NET.

How did Kos explain her position?

According to her, Kyiv’s hopes of joining the EU in the coming year will not be realized.

"Everyone in this room knows that Ukraine cannot become an EU member on January 1, 2027. First, you need peace—that’s important—then you have to carry out reforms. Investors will come to Ukraine, as you know, only when they can make money and when their investments are safe," Kos said.

She emphasized that Ukraine is a key partner for the bloc in the fields of innovation, defense, and other strategic sectors that can contribute to global competitiveness.

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What are the conditions for EU membership?

According to Svyrydenko, these are clusters:

3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Development",

4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity,"

5. "Resources, Agriculture, and Cohesion Policy."

On January 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited 2027 as a possible date for accession to the European Union, as Ukrainian diplomats estimate that the country will be technically ready by then.