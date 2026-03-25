Kuleba said that 200,000 families received compensation for destroyed housing, up to 10,000 are still waiting

About 200,000 Ukrainian families have already received compensation for their destroyed homes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery Oleksiy Kuleba in an interview with Radio Liberty.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, the government has already allocated approximately $1.5 billion for these payments.

At the same time, the number of applications that have not yet been approved is relatively small.

"That's up to ten thousand requests," Kuleba noted, clarifying that he was not referring to hundreds of thousands of applications.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers allocates 300 million to complete reconstruction projects in Kyiv region – Svyrydenko

A separate program for the occupied territories

The official noted that a significant portion of the applications are being submitted under the compensation program for citizens whose homes remain in the temporarily occupied territories.

In such cases, military personnel are given priority.

"Their property remains in the temporarily occupied territory. They are fighting for Ukraine, and unfortunately, the state has not provided them with any assistance to this day," Kuleba explained.

Under this program, compensation in the form of a certificate worth approximately 2 million hryvnias is provided for destroyed property.

There isn't enough money to go around

To date, approximately 25,000 applications have been submitted under this initiative; however, the funding covers only about half of the needs.

"There is a shortfall that we need to make up for. We are discussing this with our international partners," the government official said.

Read more: ECHR orders Russia to pay Georgia more than 253 million euros for human rights violations after the 2008 war

The extent of the damage and the needs

According to Kuleba, the state registry already lists approximately 400,000 destroyed or damaged residential properties, most of which are located in frontline regions.

At the same time, according to estimates by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the United Nations, the total cost of rebuilding the housing stock exceeds $80 billion.