Cabinet of Ministers allocates 300 million to complete reconstruction projects in Kyiv region – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 300 million hryvnias from the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression to complete reconstruction projects in Kyiv region settlements damaged by Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram following Wednesday’s government meeting.

"This decision will allow us to restore housing in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and other communities of the region affected by the full-scale invasion," the prime minister noted.

According to Svyrydenko, the allocated funds will make it possible to:

restore 988 apartments for nearly 3,000 residents;

provide schooling for more than 1,200 children in four schools through the construction of additional shelters.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers is preparing resolution to allow men under 22 to travel abroad - Svyrydenko

As reported, in June this year, the Service for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development in Kyiv region commissioned the capital repair of Tsentralna Street in Borodianka, Bucha district, with a value of 429.99 million hryvnias.