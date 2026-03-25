Important agreements have been reached with US companies regarding energy projects in Ukraine, — Shmyhal

During the Ukrainian delegation’s visit to the United States, important agreements have already been reached with American companies regarding energy projects in Ukraine.

This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

An agreement has been signed

The Ministry of Energy has signed a hydrocarbon production-sharing agreement with Aspect Holdings. The agreement will help attract investment in the development of Ukraine’s hydrocarbon production and enhance the country’s energy security.

Read more: Russia has been fully briefed on the outcome of the talks between Ukraine and the US in Florida, - Ushakov

Memorandums have been signed

Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with Solar Turbines, a leading international manufacturer of power generation equipment. Potential areas of cooperation include the localization of equipment service and maintenance, training for Ukrainian specialists, and other initiatives aimed at enhancing the energy resilience and independence of Naftogaz Group facilities.

Memorandum of Understanding between Naftogaz of Ukraine and Baker Hughes. The implementation of this agreement will improve the energy efficiency and operational reliability of gas turbines and compressor units, increase productivity, and optimize production.

Memorandum of Understanding between Naftogaz of Ukraine and the American Petroleum Institute (API). Areas of cooperation include the exchange of information on current standards, certifications, technologies, and best industry practices in the oil and gas sector, including the Group’s experts’ participation in the development of API standards.

"We thank our partners for their trust and support. Together, we will build a new energy infrastructure in Ukraine that is resilient to challenges and threats," Shmyhal emphasized