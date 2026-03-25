Russia has been fully briefed on the outcome of the talks between Ukraine and the US in Florida, says Ushakov

Russia has been informed of the outcome of the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Florida.

This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

What is known?

"Talks were held in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. They held the talks, briefed us in detail on the results, and we know where we stand now," said the Russian dictator's aide.

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What led up to