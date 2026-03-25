1 710 7
Russia has been fully briefed on the outcome of the talks between Ukraine and the US in Florida, says Ushakov
Russia has been informed of the outcome of the talks between the United States and Ukraine in Florida.
This was stated by Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
What is known?
"Talks were held in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. They held the talks, briefed us in detail on the results, and we know where we stand now," said the Russian dictator's aide.
What led up to
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.
- Subsequently, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.
- Vitkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password