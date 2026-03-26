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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,292,170 people (+1,210 per day), 11,807 tanks, 38,795 artillery systems, 24,278 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,292,170 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,292,170 (+1,210) people
  • tanks – 11,807 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,278 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 38,795 (+49) units
  • MLRS – 1,698 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,337 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 198,389 (+2,038) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 85,352 (+201) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,100 (+2) units

Watch more: Border guards detected and destroyed occupiers’ electronic warfare equipment and "Murom-M" surveillance system in southern sector. VIDEO

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 26 березня

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Russian Army (12098) Armed Forces HQ (5313) liquidation (3099) elimination (7535)
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