Ukraine has terminated 116 agreements with Russia, Belarus and CIS, - Sybiha

The Ukrainian government has suspended international treaties with Russia, Belarus, and the CIS, citing the need to adapt the legal framework to wartime conditions.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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"It is my firm conviction that Ukraine's legal framework must reflect the realities of war and the new security architecture on the European continent. To achieve this, we must sever the last legal ties that once bound us to Russia, Belarus, and the so-called 'CIS,'" the post states.

Pursuant to a government resolution, Ukraine has suspended 25 treaties, denounced 3, and withdrawn from 88 international agreements. Of these, 5 concern Russia, 23 concern Belarus, 87 concern the CIS, and one is a trilateral treaty between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

"This is a fairly thorough and comprehensive legal process that requires careful consideration," the minister added.

Sybiha stated that the decisions to withdraw from a number of international treaties are aimed at bringing Ukraine’s legal framework into line with the realities of war and Europe’s new security architecture.

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Decision to terminate agreements with the CIS

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees withdrawing from 31 international treaties within the CIS. In addition, 14 bills have been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada to terminate another 74 agreements.

According to Sybiha, these steps make it possible to definitively review and terminate Ukraine’s international bilateral and multilateral agreements with Russia, Belarus, and CIS bodies, taking into account current security realities.

The minister emphasized that this process is part of a strategy aimed at "eliminating everything that weakens Ukraine" and is an element of a broader transformation of the country's foreign policy course in the context of the war.