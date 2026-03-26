Russia is regrouping and preparing new offensive actions, - Trehubov

Russian troops are currently regrouping and may launch large-scale offensive operations using camouflage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy is currently regrouping and preparing for larger-scale offensives, when the so-called 'green season' arrives—that is, when vegetation is in full growth and infiltration operations can be concealed simply behind trees," said Tregubov.

According to him, there is currently a relative lull in certain sectors of the front compared to previous months.

He noted that the hottest spot in the area of responsibility remains Lymansk.

What happened before?

On March 25, 158 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front lines. The highest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Huliaypole sectors.

Read more: There were 69 engagements on front line, almost half of them in Pokrovsk sector, — General Staff