Country is on brink of financial disaster, - "Servant of People" Hetmantsev. VIDEO

Danylo Hetmantsev, Chair of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, stated during his speech that in 2025 Ukraine failed to meet 14 indicators of the Ukraine Facility programme and, as a result, did not receive €3.9 billion – part of these funds has already been lost.

None of the required indicators were met in the first quarter of 2026 either. This was noted from the podium of the Verkhovna Rada by Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Servant of the People party, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, funding from the World Bank, a €90 billion loan and funds under the IMF programme are also at risk.

"This is not the time for populism, not the time to seek popular solutions such as cashback, not the time for Instagram photos – it is time for systematic work," Hetmantsev stated.

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