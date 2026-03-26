Britain is preparing new steps against financing Russia’s military machine, - Healey

Defense Minister John Healey announced his intention to redouble efforts to restrict funding for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Sky News.

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He emphasized that the United Kingdom and its allies have already halted the operations of 200 out of nearly 600 ships.

"We have also decided to redouble our efforts to further tighten the noose around Putin and the flow of funds supporting his illegal war in Ukraine," Healey said.

Commenting on the observation that, following the partial easing of U.S. sanctions due to rising oil prices amid the conflict with Iran, Vladimir Putin had allegedly received a "Christmas present," the British representative Healey replied:

"We have seen that the joint measures we have taken, together with our allies, against shadow shipping have helped reduce Russia's oil revenues by a quarter. We can do more."

Read more: Great Britain to detain tankers of Russian "shadow fleet"

He emphasized that sanctions pressure on Russia could be further intensified in order to limit funding for the war.

"And today’s confirmation by the Prime Minister that we are prepared to do more, that we have the legal and military capabilities to do so, and that we have discussed this with our allies, such as the JEF countries, with whom he is meeting today, is a signal to Putin that he will not be able to sail his illegal, sanctioned vessels through British waters in the future without the risk of us seizing them," the minister said.

What happened before?

The United Kingdom has authorized the military and law enforcement agencies to intercept and detain Russian tankers subject to sanctions in its waters.