Russia used missiles, drones and KABs in Kharkiv region: 25 people injured. PHOTOS

The enemy attacked Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the region using various types of weaponry. Twenty-five people were injured and infrastructure was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synyegubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In Kharkiv, two people were injured, and a further 16 suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Oskil, a 90-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were injured; in the village of Pidvysoke, Borivska community, a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Vyshneve, Blyzniukivska community, a 32-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Also in Kharkiv, a 22-year-old man, who sustained injuries on 26 March during an evacuation in the Kupiansk district, sought medical assistance on his own initiative," the statement reads.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

1 Iskander missile;

11 KABі;

6 "Geran-2" UAVs;

1 "Lancet" UAV;

5 "Molniya" UAVs;

2 FPV drones;

32 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In Kharkiv, 2 apartment blocks, a restaurant and 13 cars were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, an apartment block (village of Odnorobivka), a farm, and power lines (village of Lyutivka) were damaged;

In the Izium district, 21 houses, 2 farm buildings (village of Oskil), a private house, a car (village of Pidvysoke) and 3 residential buildings (town of Balakliya) were damaged;

In the Lozova district, an apartment block, a civilian enterprise, a car and power lines ( Lozova town), a residential house (Nova Ivanivka village) and a residential house (Vyshneve village) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, a car (the village of Pechenihy) and power lines (the village of Borshchova) were damaged.

See more: Russian forces struck hospital in Kharkiv region: three people injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks







See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked 9 settlements. PHOTO