Italy did not ask Ukraine for help in investigating death of Ukrainian banker Adarich – National Police

Investigative bodies of the National Police are not investigating the circumstances of the death of Ukrainian banker Oleksandr Adarich, who was found dead in Milan in January this year.

This is stated in a reply from the Communications Department of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to a request from Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Interior Ministry said that the competent Italian authorities had not approached Ukraine with requests for international legal assistance in investigating the death of Oleksandr Adarich. The only communication between Ukraine and the Italian Republic took place through Interpol and Europol channels and concerned only notification of the fact of death and the identification of the deceased’s relatives.

According to the National Police, Adarich had been wanted since late 2021. He was being sought by Kyiv’s Pechersk Police Department as part of criminal proceedings opened back in 2016 under the article on misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or acquisition of property through abuse of office.

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Background

It should be recalled that at the end of January this year, the Italian press reported that on January 23, the body of Ukrainian banker Oleksandr Adarich had been found near a luxury building in central Milan. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, he fell from the window of a rented apartment, although law enforcement officers do not rule out that the banker may already have been dead at the time of the fall.

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