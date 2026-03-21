Suspect in murder of police officer in Sloviansk has been detained, - National Police. PHOTO
During a special police operation, law enforcement officers in the Donetsk region have arrested a suspect who shot a local police officer whilst he was on duty.
This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.
Circumstances of the murder
The National Police recalled that during a document check, the man opened fire on the police patrol. Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, senior neighbourhood police officer of Police Station No. 4 of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, died from his injuries at the scene.
Police special operation
A special police operation was launched to locate and apprehend the suspect. Today, operatives received information from local residents who had spotted a man matching the description of the suspect.
During a thorough search of the area where the suspect was believed to be, he was apprehended. The attacker turned out to be a 50-year-old previously convicted resident of Sloviansk.
It has been preliminarily established that the attacker was in the North-Western region. Material evidence, including a firearm, was seized from him.
What are the charges
Criminal proceedings have been initiated under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 348 (murder of a law enforcement officer), Article 262 (theft or misappropriation of firearms), and Article 263 (illegal handling of firearms).
It is reported that the detainee faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.
What led up to it?
- On 19 March in Sloviansk, a police officer was killed whilst on duty – a man opened fire on the patrol during a document check. The attacker fled the scene.
- The suspect in the murder of the police officer during a document check has been placed on the wanted list.
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