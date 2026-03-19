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Police officer was shot dead in Sloviansk whilst checking documents, shooter fled, - National Police

A police officer was shot dead in Sloviansk

On 19 March, a police officer was killed in Sloviansk whilst on duty — a man opened fire on the patrol during a document check. The attacker fled the scene, and a special operation is underway to apprehend him.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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Details of the incident

  • The incident occurred today at around 11:30.
  • While his documents were being checked, the suspect opened fire on the police patrol.
  • Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, senior district police officer of Police Station No. 4 of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

See more: Man stabbed TCR serviceman and police officer in Mykolaiv: he was detained. PHOTO

The perpetrator has fled

Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene.

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police forces (1945) murder (748) Donetsk region (5892) Kramatorskyy district (1016) Slov’yansk (429)
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