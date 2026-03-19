Police officer was shot dead in Sloviansk whilst checking documents, shooter fled, - National Police

On 19 March, a police officer was killed in Sloviansk whilst on duty — a man opened fire on the patrol during a document check. The attacker fled the scene, and a special operation is underway to apprehend him.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the incident

The incident occurred today at around 11:30.

While his documents were being checked, the suspect opened fire on the police patrol.

Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, senior district police officer of Police Station No. 4 of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

See more: Man stabbed TCR serviceman and police officer in Mykolaiv: he was detained. PHOTO

The perpetrator has fled

Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene.