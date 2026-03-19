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Police officer was shot dead in Sloviansk whilst checking documents, shooter fled, - National Police
On 19 March, a police officer was killed in Sloviansk whilst on duty — a man opened fire on the patrol during a document check. The attacker fled the scene, and a special operation is underway to apprehend him.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Details of the incident
- The incident occurred today at around 11:30.
- While his documents were being checked, the suspect opened fire on the police patrol.
- Police Captain Oleh Zakharenko, senior district police officer of Police Station No. 4 of the Kramatorsk District Police Department, died at the scene from gunshot wounds.
The perpetrator has fled
Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene.
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