Man stabbed TCR serviceman and police officer in Mykolaiv: he was detained. PHOTO

In Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who stabbed a police officer and a serviceman from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in the stomach and leg.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the attack?

It is noted that on March 17, the police department received a report that during citizen notification measures, a joint team of servicemen from the TCR and SS and police officers tried to check a man’s documents, but he refused to provide them.

"Acting aggressively, he inflicted knife wounds on a law enforcement officer and a serviceman from the TCR and SS," the police said.

As a result of the injuries, the police officer and the TCR serviceman were hospitalised.

Read more: Man stabbed two TCR military personnel in Ivano-Frankivsk region: the police are searching for him

Arrest of the attacker

Law enforcement officers swiftly identified and detained the attacker in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident. The weapon used in the crime, a knife, was also seized.

Investigators classified the suspect’s actions under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer or serviceman). The detainee faces 9 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Read more: Group of civilians attacked military personnel of TCR in Odesa: there are casualties



