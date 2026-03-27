One killed, six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

On March 27, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kostiantynivka and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Oblast, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

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Shelling of Kostiantynivka

Thus, in the morning, the occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with tube artillery, hitting the yard of a private house.

As a result of the attack, two local residents — a 61-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman — were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.

See more: One person was killed and another wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Strike on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka

At 11:00 a.m., Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a UMPK kit on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. The munition struck a residential area.

A 41-year-old man was killed from injuries incompatible with life.

Four more civilians were injured, including a 55-year-old mother and her 35-year-old son. The residents sustained blast injuries and gunshot wounds.

See more: Russia dropped nine aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: one death. PHOTOS

It is noted that all the injured have received medical assistance.