One killed, six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
On March 27, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kostiantynivka and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Oblast, leaving one person dead and several others injured.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.
Shelling of Kostiantynivka
Thus, in the morning, the occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with tube artillery, hitting the yard of a private house.
As a result of the attack, two local residents — a 61-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman — were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussions.
Strike on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka
At 11:00 a.m., Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb with a UMPK kit on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. The munition struck a residential area.
A 41-year-old man was killed from injuries incompatible with life.
Four more civilians were injured, including a 55-year-old mother and her 35-year-old son. The residents sustained blast injuries and gunshot wounds.
It is noted that all the injured have received medical assistance.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password