Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,294,470 personnel (+1,300 in the past 24 hours), 11,812 tanks, 38,936 artillery systems, and 24,297 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,294,470 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the Russian Army
Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 28, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – approximately 1,294,470 (+1,300) people
- tanks – 11,812 (+4) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,297 (+10) units
- artillery systems – 38,936 (+73) units
- RSZV – 1,707 (+7) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,337 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 202,112 (+1,501) units
- cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 85,796 (+227) units
- specialized equipment – 4,105 (+5) units
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