Drone attacks on Chernihiv region: 95-year-old man killed, energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Enemy drones have attacked communities in the Chernihiv region. A house has been destroyed, and an energy facility and a grain silo have been damaged; some villages are without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Snovsk community, a 95-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a house.

In the Semenivka community, the enemy targeted a grain silo

Late in the evening, an energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged in an attack. A number of settlements were left without power. An FPV drone struck a communications facility.

See more: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: five people wounded, including child and two men in serious condition. PHOTO

Consequences of enemy attacks









