Drone attacks on Chernihiv region: 95-year-old man killed, energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS
Enemy drones have attacked communities in the Chernihiv region. A house has been destroyed, and an energy facility and a grain silo have been damaged; some villages are without power.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus.
In the Snovsk community, a 95-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a house.
In the Semenivka community, the enemy targeted a grain silo
Late in the evening, an energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district was damaged in an attack. A number of settlements were left without power. An FPV drone struck a communications facility.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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