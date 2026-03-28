For third day running, the enemy has been attacking Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: one employee has been killed

For the third consecutive day, Russian troops have been carrying out massive attacks on the Naftogaz Group's gas production facilities in the Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, the company announced this.

During the night and early morning of March 28, the enemy launched drone attacks on at least three industrial facilities. The strikes targeted enterprises involved in gas production.

"Unfortunately, during one of the attacks, the Russians killed our colleague, 55-year-old Roman Chmykhun, a process plant operator. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and the entire team. This is already the second painful loss for us this week," said Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Cleanup

Emergency services are on the scene at the sites of the strikes. The damaged equipment has been shut down, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attacks are underway.

Read more: Naftogaz and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have provided diplomats from 31 countries with information on consequences of Russia’s attack on Druzhba pipeline

What happened before?

Russian invaders attacked the Poltava region several times over the course of the week.

On March 23, enemy UAVs and their debris were reported to have fallen in the Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Myrhorod districts. Specifically, in the Myrhorod district, windows and wall finishes were damaged at a closed educational institution and a residential building. A car was also damaged. In the Poltava district, a drone crashed in an open area. A fire broke out in dry grass, which was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. In the Kremenchuk district, there were no consequences. No one was injured.

On the night of March 23–24, Russian invaders launched another massive attack on the Poltava region. There are fatalities and injuries, and damage has been reported to residential buildings and a hotel. As a result of the enemy strike, direct hits and the fall of debris from enemy missiles and UAVs were recorded at four locations. According to the prosecutor’s office, two people were killed, and 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a five-year-old child. In the city of Poltava and the Poltava district, a nine-story building, private residential homes, a hotel roof, and industrial buildings of a defunct enterprise were damaged.

On the night of March 25, Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported another attack by the occupiers on the region. Damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Myrhorod district following the crash of enemy drones. In particular, residential buildings and farm structures in the surrounding areas were damaged. By morning, it became known that the Russian attack had damaged two dozen private homes, shops, an educational institution, and other facilities.

On March 26 and during the night of March 27, Russian invaders once again attacked a gas production facility in the Poltava region. It is reported that the facility sustained serious damage as a result of the attack. Operations at the facility have been suspended.