Iran has claimed to have carried out strike on depot containing Ukrainian UAVs in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were present: Foreign Ministry and National Security and Defence Council say this is fake news

Reports of an alleged Iranian strike on a warehouse containing Ukrainian UAVs in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians were present, are untrue.

This was stated by Diana Davityan, spokesperson for Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

Iranian media are spreading fake news

"This information is not true. It's fake news," Davityan said on Saturday.

These claims were refuted by Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"That's a lie; we officially refute this information," the official said in comments to Ukrainian journalists.

According to Tykhyi, Tehran frequently carries out such disinformation campaigns—and in this regard, "is no different from the Russians."

Read more: Iran’s new supreme leader has agreed to talks with US, - Ynet

What happened before?

Earlier, the Iranian news outlet Fars reported that Iran had allegedly struck a warehouse containing Ukrainian UAVs in Dubai. According to the Iranian outlet, 21 Ukrainians were at the warehouse at the time of the strike.