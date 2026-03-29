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News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
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Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia region: one woman was killed and others were wounded

shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Initial details

As noted, the Russians struck Zarichne with guided aerial bombs. A private home and a non-residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out. A 75-year-old woman was killed, and a 72-year-old man was wounded.

In Bilenke, an enemy drone damaged a private home. A 77-year-old man was injured.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

Read more: Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: 13-year-old girl dies

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shoot out (17936) Zaporizhzhia region (2212) GAB (402) Zaporizkyy district (437) Melitopolskyy district (17) Zarichne (2) Bilenke (16)
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