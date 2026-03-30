Ukraine curbs drone exports to Middle East to secure arms and investment, Razumkov Centre expert Melnyk says

Drone Industry

Ukraine is prohibiting drone manufacturers from directly selling their products to the Middle East, as the state is seeking a comprehensive solution to exchange interceptor drone technologies for weapons and investments.

As reported by Censor.NET, Oleksii Melnyk, co-director of foreign policy and international security programmes at the Razumkov Centre, said this in a comment to LIGA.net.

The war in the Middle East is creating both risks and opportunities for Ukraine.

Melnyk said Kyiv wants package solutions and broader agreements and aims to exchange interceptor developments for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, aircraft, other weapons and financing.

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According to the expert, UAV exports from Ukraine are part of the broader issue of allowing exports of military goods during wartime.

The analyst believes that until there are changes in state policy on such exports, proposals from drone manufacturers could negatively affect supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are pros and cons to selling weapons abroad. When it comes to bona fide entrepreneurs (those who care not only about their own profit but also about state interests), a balance should be found with them, Melnyk said.

In this situation, there is an opportunity to attract investment for the defence sector, but there is always a risk that private financial interests and the pursuit of profit could outweigh national security interests, the expert noted.

He added that the Gulf monarchies have vast financial resources and, especially in light of recent events, a vivid demonstration that there is a direct link between security and prosperity. While these countries previously invested heavily in arms purchases and in building up their own production, this issue has now become their top priority, and Kyiv, at the level of state policy, could find financing for its defence-industrial sector from these partners.

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At present, Ukraine can offer not merely technological innovation, but an entire ecosystem for building protection against Iranian drones, which are a new threat to these countries. This includes joint production and agreements on investment in Ukraine’s defence industry. However, a clear state policy is needed to regulate all of this, Melnyk said.

In his opinion, that is precisely why businesses seeking to trade in weapons or technologies must obtain the relevant state licences from the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, which has a specialised commission in this area, and the export control authorities.