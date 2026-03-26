Two months of Mission Control: drone management system implemented across all corps and force groupings – Fedorov

Drone Industry

Two months ago, the Ministry of Defense launched Mission Control, a unified digital drone management system within the DELTA ecosystem. To date, it has been implemented across all corps and force groupings.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is Mission Control

As noted, it is a tool that records all unmanned systems activity and generates convenient dashboards for further analysis and decision-making.

Mission Control immediately gives commanders a full picture: plans and the effectiveness of unmanned systems deployment. The data are structured and suitable for rapid decision-making. The system covers all key types of missions: reconnaissance, strikes, mining, logistics and evacuation.

Read more: Ministry of Defence launches Mission Control project, which will combine all drone operations into single digital system, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Fedorov noted that the deployment of such a system usually takes years, but Ukraine has done it in just two months. The results are already evident – the system is operational across all corps and formations.

Abolition of reports

According to the minister, reports 5.31 and 5.32, used to track unmanned systems operations, were also abolished.

"If a unit was operating intensively, this used to take several hours to fill in tables and transmit the data. Then came the process of passing the report up the chain of command, which affected the flexibility and efficiency of decision-making," he said.

See more: Ukrainian company OSIRIS AI develops UEB-1 interceptor drone. PHOTO

Now, after data are entered into Mission Control, the system generates a dashboard, and within minutes, it is available for analysis and further planning of the unit’s work. All decisions are made on the basis of high-quality data available simultaneously at all command levels, from battalion to the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense.

"We are building a system where every action is turned into data. And data into decisions.

Mission Control is the foundation of data-driven management of unmanned systems. In modern warfare, this means faster decisions, more destroyed targets? and soldiers’ lives saved. Less bureaucracy means more results at the front," Fedorov stressed.

Read more: Ukraine can produce 2,000 interceptor drones day – Zelenskyy