Europe must take greater responsibility for negotiations on Ukraine, — Finnish Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that Europe must take on more responsibility for conducting peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Yle, according to Censor.NET.

Peace talks

Orpo noted that the EU must resolve the issue of financial support for Ukraine, and that Europe must take on increasing responsibility for the negotiation process.

Read more: There is no date yet for next trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia – Zelenskyy

Easing of sanctions against Russia

The prime minister also expressed regret over the easing of sanctions on Russian oil exports due to the war in the Middle East.

"It seems that Russia is hoping that U.S. attention will shift to the Middle East. That is why Europe must take on greater responsibility," he said.

According to Orpo, the best outcome would be for the negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to succeed and for the situation in the Middle East to calm down.