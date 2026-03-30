Following Papperger’s criticism of Ukrainian drones, Rheinmetall stated that they are inspired by Ukraine’s innovations

Drone Industry

The German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall has issued a statement expressing its deep respect for the Ukrainian people’s efforts to defend themselves against Russian aggression. This came after CEO Armin Papperger criticised Ukrainian drones.

This is mentioned in a post by Rheinmetall on social media platform X, published on 29 March, reports Censor.NET.

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What the company said

"We have the utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts in defending themselves against the Russian attack - now for more than four years. Every single woman and man in Ukraine is making an immeasurable contribution. It is to Ukraine’s particular credit that it is fighting highly effectively even with limited resources. The innovative strength and the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to us," the statement said.

The defence group expressed its gratitude "to ne able to support Ukraine with the resources at our disposal".

Read more: Location of Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine has already been determined, - CEO Papperger

What preceded

It should be recalled that the day before, Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, stated in a conversation with The Atlantic journalist Simon Shuster that there is nothing innovative about Ukrainian drones.

And, in his words, drone manufacturers in Ukraine are "housewives with 3D printers in their kitchens".

He also added that Ukraine would not be able to sell its drones to NATO because it would not obtain the necessary licence, particularly due to resistance from Western regulators.

Read more: There will be no peace in Ukraine this year, - Rheinmetall CEO Papperger