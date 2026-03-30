Occupying forces shelled 38 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person killed and 3 others wounded
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on populated areas in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and one fatality.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Attacked settlements
Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Romashkove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Darivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Urozhaine, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Tiahynka, Vysoke, Olhivka, Havrylivka, Ukrainka, Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Novohryhorivka, Novokairy, Vesele, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.
Where did the occupiers strike?
Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging a high-rise building and seven private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a production facility, an outbuilding, and private vehicles.
As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and three others were wounded.
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