ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10768 visitors online
News Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
10 757 17

In Oleksandrivka sector, AFU have broken through Russian Federation’s fortified defences: nine settlements have been liberated, – 95th Polissia Brigade of Airborne Assault Forces

Russian defences breached: Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate settlements in Donetsk region

Ukrainian troops have driven Russian forces out of their fortified defensive line and liberated a number of settlements in the Oleksandrivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, Artem Kliap, commander of the unmanned systems company of the 95th Polissia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, spoke about this on the ‘Suspilne News’ programme.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, it was extremely difficult to dislodge the enemy from their positions, as Russian troops had previously established a powerful line of defence with an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and shelters.

Despite this, the defensive fortifications were eventually breached. The success of the operation to liberate the territory was made possible by a number of interrelated factors.

"The deployment of our UAV units and the rapid advance of our assault groups. The enemy was disoriented and could not bring up reserves in time. For the first few days. But now they have managed to bring up reserves. Mostly, the reserves are moving in small groups, on motorised vehicles, but we are managing to detect and destroy them. There is no major problem with this at the moment," said the military officer.

Read more: AFU counteroffensive has reduced Russian activity in the Oleksandrivka sector, - 37th SMIB

Author: 

drone (2811) military actions (3473) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3697)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 